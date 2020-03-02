Menu Content

S. Korea Reports 476 New COVID-19 Cases, Total at 4,212

South Korea reported nearly 500 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday morning, bringing the total of infections in the country to four-thousand-212.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that as of 12 a.m. Monday, a total of 476 new cases of the virus had been confirmed since 4 p.m. Sunday.

Of the latest cases, 377 were reported in the southeastern city of Daegu and 68 in neighboring North Gyeongsang Province. 

The number of COVID-19-related deaths currently stands at 22 after Daegu reported five new deaths on Sunday. 

The number of people released from quarantine following a full recovery reached 31.

Starting from Monday, the KCDC decided to unveil the first batch of daily statistics on COVID-19 based on cases compiled as of 12 a.m. Initially, the center had released data as of nine a.m. but decided to change the criteria for more accurate estimations. 

The center’s announcement at 5 p.m. will be based on figures recorded as of 4 p.m. but will not reflect classification by region.
