Local Governments Taking Legal Action Against Shincheonji Leadership

Write: 2020-03-02 12:23:27Update: 2020-03-02 12:58:29

Photo : YONHAP News

Local governments in South Korea are taking strong action against the Shincheonji religious sect accused of causing the coronavirus epidemic in the southeastern city of Daegu and surrounding North Gyeongsang Province.

On his social media account Sunday, Seoul City Mayor Park Won-soon said he filed a complaint with the prosecution against sect leader Lee Man-hee and the heads of its 12 regional branches on charges of homicide, inflicting injury and violating infectious disease prevention laws.

Park accused the sect leaders of refusing testing and neglecting to actively cooperate with authorities' quarantine efforts.

The Daegu city government earlier filed a complaint with the police against the sect's administrative members for deliberately omitting names of some members.

The city government also filed a complaint against five people, including three nurses, who violated their duties during self-quarantine.
