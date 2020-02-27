Rival Camps Clash During First Special COVID-19 Committee Meeting

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival political parties clashed over handling of the COVID-19 outbreak when the National Assembly’s special committee on tackling the virus held its first meeting on Monday.Ruling and opposition party members on the committee shared the view that efforts to combat the virus need to gain speed. However they were at odds over the cause of the local outbreak and how the committee should be operated.Members of the main opposition United Future Party(UFP) described South Korea's coronavirus situation as a man-made disaster and claimed the reason the disease spread so quickly was due to the incumbent government’s incompetence. UFP representatives also stressed the need to form a fact-finding subcommittee to identify those responsible for the spread of the virus.Members of the ruling Democratic Party(DP), meanwhile, underlined the need for the special committee to place key focus on getting rid of political strife. The DP said the committee needs to center on positive language and an alternative approach rather than a critical one.One DP member said the special committee must carry out operations on easing public fear and anxiety.