JCS: N. Korea Fires 2 Projectiles toward East Sea

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) says North Korea fired two unidentified projectiles into the East Sea on Monday.The JCS said the projectiles were launched around 12:37 p.m. from an area near Wonsan in the eastern coastal province of Gangwon and flew around 240 kilometers at a maximum altitude of 35 kilometers.The South Korean military said it is closely monitoring the situation in case of additional launches and maintaining a readiness posture.It is the North’s first launch in 95 days since it fired two projectiles from a “super-large” multiple rocket launcher in Yeonpo, South Hamgyong Province on November 28.The JCS stressed that such a move by the North does not help efforts to ease tension on the Korean Peninsula, urging the regime to immediately stop.Some suspect the projectiles were launched from a new type of multiple rocket launcher or were tactical surface-to-surface missiles. South Korean and U.S. military authorities are jointly analyzing the latest launch.