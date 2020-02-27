Menu Content

FM Kang Asks Canada, UAE Not to Take Excessive Immigration Measures Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Write: 2020-03-02 13:29:47Update: 2020-03-02 14:10:53

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's top diplomat on Monday explained the country's efforts to contain the coronavirus to her Canadian counterpart, asking Ottawa not to take excessive immigration measures.

During a phone conversation with Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Francois-Philippe Champagne, Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha said Seoul was actively investigating suspected patients with its highly-qualified testing capacity. She added that it was also informing the public in a swift and transparent manner.

Champagne, in response, said his country trusts South Korea's quarantine efforts and its transparent and open communication with the public.

While raising the travel alert to South Korea, the Canadian government hasn't enforced entry bans or restrictions for foreigners coming from South Korea.

Kang earlier spoke to her counterpart in the United Arab Emirates(UAE) to confirm Abu Dhabi's support behind Seoul's fight against the virus.

The latest flurry of diplomacy comes as 80 countries around the world have enforced entry bans or tightened entry procedures for foreigners arriving from South Korea.

Meanwhile, a local civic group filed a complaint with the prosecution against Kang for dereliction of duty, accusing the minister of insufficiently responding to the rising number of countries imposing entry bans.
