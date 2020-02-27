S. Koreans Scramble for Masks Despite Gov't Efforts to Increase Supply

Photo : YONHAP News

A shortage of protective masks in South Korea continues despite the government's efforts to increase supply by providing millions of masks per day through public distributors without price-rigging.From the early morning hours on Monday, there were queues of people in front of post offices, pharmacies and state-run National Agricultural Cooperative Federation outlets across the country, hoping to buy a limited pack of five masks at around one-thousand won a piece.The Korea Post's North Gyeongsang office began selling eight-thousand-150 masks at 79 post offices in the Daegu area from 11:00 a.m., only enough to accommodate one-thousand-630 people.There were people complaining the policy is "unfair" and "ineffective," saying sellers should check buyers' health insurance cards to make sure no one buys more than one pack each day.Others suggested distributing the masks through community centers or town representatives, raising concerns over people waiting in line for hours and being exposed to risk of contracting the virus.