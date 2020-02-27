Daegu Faces Hospital Bed Shortage As COVID-19 Infections Surge

Photo : YONHAP News

The virus-stricken city of Daegu continues to face a shortage of hospital beds despite the government's decision to separate patients in serious condition from those suffering minor symptoms.The Daegu city government and health authorities on Monday said as of 12:00 a.m., only one-thousand-50 out of three-thousand-81 local area patients are receiving treatment in medical facilities.The rest are in self-quarantine waiting to be hospitalized.Four people in the city have succumbed to the virus while waiting to be admitted to a treatment center.The city government said it secured four additional facilities to accommodate patients in serious condition, and other regional governments have agreed to provide beds to some of the patients. However, such moves are not enough to meet the rapidly increasing number of infections.Daegu City Mayor Kwon Young-jin has vowed to make sure all patients at home are hospitalized to receive proper medical care within the week.Meanwhile, Vice Health Minister Kim Gang-lip warned any local government that refuses to take seriously ill patients will be subject to punishment.