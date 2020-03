Photo : YONHAP News

Four additional coronavirus-related deaths were reported in South Korea's virus-stricken city of Daegu, raising the death toll in the country to 26.Authorities said on Monday that a 65-year-old patient, who had been hospitalized in an intensive care unit with respiratory problems since last Thursday, died at 7:17 a.m.An 86-year-old patient, who had been receiving care in a negative pressure isolation room, died around 6:00 a.m.Late Sunday, a 72-year-old patient who was suffering from hypertension and other chronic illnesses succumbed to the virus, preceded by the death of an 80-year-old patient with diabetes.