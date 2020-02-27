Top Office Holds Ministerial Meeting on N. Korea Projectile Launch

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's presidential office held an urgent ministerial meeting on Monday following North Korea's launch of short-range projectiles.National Security Adviser Chung Eui-yong presided over the meeting that was convened to analyze the intention behind the North's provocation, the first in three months.Some pundits noted the launch came a day after President Moon Jae-in expressed hope for inter-Korean cooperation in the health sector during a speech he made Sunday.In a press release following the meeting which also included the defense and intelligence chiefs, the presidential office said that officials examined overall security conditions surrounding the Korean Peninsula. This included the latest launch and joint strike drills North Korea has been conducting in recent days.Ministers expressed strong concern and urged Pyongyang to stop such tension-raising actions.Seoul will also analyze the specifications of the fired projectiles in cooperation with Washington.