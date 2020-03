Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in on Monday checked up on military facilities providing medical services to soldiers and civilians infected with the new coronavirus.He visited a military hospital in Daejeon, designated as an institution specializing in responding to the infectious disease, and was briefed on its response system and preparations to accommodate patients from hard-hit Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province.The president said the military is expected to play a critical role in the country's efforts to contain the virus, and offered words of encouragement to service members supporting such efforts day and night.On a separate visit to the Korea Armed Forces Nursing Academy, Moon met with a group of 75 new graduates who will be dispatched to Daegu.