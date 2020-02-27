Unification Minister: Inter-Korean Cooperation 'Feasible,' 'Beneficial' to Both Koreas

Photo : YONHAP News

Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul says individual tours to North Korea, turning the Demilitarized Zone(DMZ) into an international peace zone and reconnecting inter-Korean railways are feasible cooperation projects that can benefit both Koreas.In an address on Monday marking the 51st anniversary of the founding of his ministry, Kim said progress in inter-Korean relations is a required condition in the establishment of peace on the peninsula.The minister's remarks come after President Moon Jae-in reaffirmed his resolve to resume inter-Korean cooperation to facilitate stalled nuclear talks between Pyongyang and Washington during his New Year's press conference.Kim said the situation surrounding the peninsula is not favorable amid a prolonged lull in inter-Korean ties and the coronavirus outbreak in the South, and highlighted the need to expand cross-border dialogue and cooperation.