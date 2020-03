Photo : YONHAP News

Kindergartens, elementary, middle and high schools across South Korea have pushed back the opening of the new semester for two more weeks as part of precautionary measures amid the coronavirus outbreak.Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae announced the postponement on Monday, signaling that the spring semester will likely begin on March 23.The Education Ministry earlier delayed school openings by one week last month.This is the first time the government has issued school closures on a nationwide level.Schools are expected to make summer and winter breaks shorter by three weeks to make up for the loss in class days.