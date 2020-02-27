Interior Minister Admits to Limitations in Quarantine Efforts

Photo : YONHAP News

Interior and Safety Minister Chin Young apologized to the public for limits in early response measures to the COVID-19 outbreak.During a parliamentary audit on Monday, Chin said the government admits there were limitations in quarantine efforts while it tested various ways to contain the spread of the virus.When asked by an opposition lawmaker whether he is considering suggesting President Moon Jae-in also apologize to the public, Chin said that had not crossed his mind.Regarding the government stance of not imposing a complete entry ban on visitors from China, the minister said he believes various circumstances were considered in that decision.On whether to declare Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province special disaster zones, Chin said even without a designation, state subsidies can still be provided under the Infectious Disease Prevention Act.He added that a disaster zone designation has never been made over concerns of a contagious disease.