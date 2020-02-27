Gov't to Spend 96 Trln Won for Public Safety over 5 Years

Photo : YONHAP News

The government plans to inject nearly 100 trillion won into public safety over the next five years to enhance the country’s response to epidemics and other natural disasters.In an annual policy report at the government complex in Seoul on Monday, the Ministry of the Interior and Safety outlined the scheduled usage of 96 trillion won-worth of disaster and safety related budgets from 2020 to 2024.The ministry said the budget, which stands at 17-point-five trillion won this year, will increase gradually to 21 trillion won by 2024.Lee In-jae, Assistant Minister for Planning and Coordination, said the 40 percent budget growth in the five years is twice the average projected increase in government budgets over the same time period.The increased spending will go towards enhancing epidemic response systems, installing video surveillance in child protection zones across the country and improving facilities vulnerable to disasters, among other projects.In particular, current systems that have been assessed to be insufficient in dealing with COVID-19 and African swine fever(ASF) will also be augmented, while roles by each related government agency are clarified to enhance their coordination.The government also aims to secure more negative pressure isolation rooms nationwide and update quarantine guidelines in a more systemic manner.