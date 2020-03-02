S. Korea's Coronavirus Tally Rises to 4,335, Death Toll Hits 26

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of people infected with COVID-19 in South Korea has topped four-thousand-300.The central quarantine headquarters under the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) said on Monday that 123 additional cases were reported as of 4 p.m., lifting the number of total infections to four-thousand-335.Earlier in the day, the authorities reported 476 cases compiled between 4 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. on Monday.Of all the cases so far, three-thousand-81, or approximately 71 percent, were from Daegu, while its neighboring North Gyeongsang Province accounted for 14-point-four percent with 624 cases.Gyeonggi Province is handling 92 cases, followed by Seoul at 91 and Busan at 88.The death toll remains at 26, including four reported earlier in the day. The four victims as well as five others who died on Sunday were all from Daegu.A total of 31 patients have fully recovered from the virus.