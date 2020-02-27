S. Korean Colleges to Conduct Classes Online As Virus Outbreak Continues

Photo : YONHAP News

Students in many South Korean colleges will be allowed to take classes online by the end of March or longer as the country continues to battle the fast-spreading novel coronavirus.In a briefing Monday, following a meeting with university and college representatives from across the nation, Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae said classes attended at home, not in classrooms, will be a “principle” mode of education for local colleges until the epidemic is resolved.This comes after most colleges postponed the opening of the new semester by two weeks. Yoo said additional readjustments were needed to deal with recent surges in infections in many parts of the country.The minister explained colleges will be given discretion to come up with the specifics of remote classes, in line with their capabilities as well as opinions from faculty and students.Several universities in Seoul, including Yonsei, Korea and Sungkyunkwan, already announced plans to replace classes slated for the remainder of this month with online instruction.The ministry said it would help by easing regulations on remote classes.