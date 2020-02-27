Rival Parties Clash over Gov't Handling of Coronavirus Outbreak

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival political parties have come up with different responses and requests over the government’s handling of the COVID-19 outbreak.Representative Kang Chang-Il of the ruling Democratic Party(DP) cautioned against politicizing the issue during the National Assembly’s interpellation session on Monday, and stressed nonpartisan cooperation to overcome challenges brought on by the epidemic.He also criticized the Shincheonji religious sect, at the center of the outbreak, over its alleged lack of cooperation and transparency and called for a thorough investigation into the group.Another DP lawmaker, Kim Boo-kyum, whose constituency is in Daegu, stressed the need to secure more hospital rooms and medical staff. He pointed out that many patients are self-isolating at home, waiting to receive proper treatment. The southeastern city accounts for over 70 percent of confirmed cases in South Korea.Kim also urged the government to take emergency measures to distribute more masks and other personal hygiene items to the public.Joo Ho-young of the main opposition United Future Party(UFP) criticized the government for refusing to enact an entry ban on arrivals from mainland China. He argued that more than 550-thousand Chinese nationals who arrived between January and February received only body temperature checks, leaving South Koreans vulnerable to possible infections.Kweon Seong-dong, another representative from the conservative party, urged the government to work harder to contain the virus. Kweon pointed out that when President Moon Jae-in formerly served as leader of the main opposition party in 2015, he strongly criticized the Park Geun-hye administration’s handling of the MERS outbreak.