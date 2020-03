Photo : YONHAP News

The total number of confirmed new coronavirus infections in South Korea is nearing five-thousand.The central quarantine headquarters under the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) said Tuesday that the total number of infections has risen to four-thousand-812 as of midnight Tuesday.Quarantine authorities said that an additional six-hundred infections were confirmed on Monday and among them, 581 come from the southeastern city of Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province.Seven new cases were confirmed in Seoul and two in the southern port city of Busan, while ten cases were additionally reported in other areas on Monday.A total of 29 people have died after contracting COVID-19, while 34 people have been released from hospitals after testing negative since the current outbreak began.