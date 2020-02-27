KCNA: Leader Kim Commanded Artillery Unit Drill on Monday

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea’s state-run news agency says leader Kim Jong-un commanded a long-range artillery firing drill on Monday.The Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) said Tuesday that Kim supervised a "firepower strike drill" carried out by long-range artillery units stationed at the front and issued the orders to commence firing.The report comes a day after the North fired two unidentified projectiles into the East Sea from an area near Wonsan in the eastern coastal province of Gangwon.The KCNA report confirms that the latest drill was conducted by artillery units and not by strategic troops that operate missiles.The report went on to say that Kim expressed deep satisfaction with how the artillery units were fully prepared to carry out their duties by swiftly responding to any situation.Based on photographs released by the North’s media, the country is likely to have fired projectiles on Monday from a "super-large" multiple rocket launcher as it had done last October and November.According to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS), the North fired the two projectiles at an interval of 20 seconds. The JCS believes if the projectiles were indeed fired from a super-large multiple rocket launcher, the North has succeeded in reducing the firing interval by some ten seconds.