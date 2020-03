Photo : YONHAP News

The southeastern city of Daegu saw more than 500 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in a single day for the third day in a row on Tuesday.According to the city, North Gyeongsang Province and the central quarantine headquarters under the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 519 additional COVID-19 cases were reported in Daegu as of 12 a.m. Tuesday. As for North Gyeongsang Province, 61 new cases were recorded.With the latest figures, Daegu has three-thousand-600 people infected with the virus and North Gyeongsang Province has 685.Daegu has been seeing an addition of some 500 new cases every day since last Sunday.Daegu city officials project that such growth is expected to continue until the government completes testing followers of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, which is considered to be a hotbed of coronavirus infections.