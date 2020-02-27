Pompeo Thanks S. Korea for Transparency, Endeavors to Tackle COVID-19

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has expressed gratitude toward South Korea and Italy’s efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19.On his Twitter, Pompeo said Monday that the U.S. is confident in South Korea and Italy's abilities to combat the outbreak. He added that the country is grateful to its partners for their transparency and tireless work to administer care to those affected by the novel coronavirus.Pompeo’s remarks come as the U.S. raised its travel advisory for South Korea's southeastern city of Daegu to the highest Level 4 last Saturday, which means "Do Not Travel." It maintained Level 3 for the rest of the country, under which Americans are advised to reconsider travel.Shortly after the Level 4 travel advisory was issued, Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha strongly urged the United States to refrain from taking excessive measures that could unnecessarily shrink bilateral exchanges. She made the request when she explained Seoul’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak to U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun over the phone on Sunday.