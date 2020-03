Photo : YONHAP News

Another South Korean victim of Japan’s wartime sexual slavery has passed away.The civic group, Korean Council for Justice and Remembrance for the Issues of Military Sexual Slavery by Japan, said Tuesday that the victim, identified only by her surname Lee, died at her home in Daegu at the age of 92 on Monday.Born in 1928, Lee was dragged to China at the age of 17, where she was forced to serve as a sex slave for Japanese soldiers. Lee continued to live in China even after Korea’s liberation from Japan. She returned to South Korea after she managed to regain her citizenship in the 2000s.The death leaves just 18 registered South Korean survivors of Japan's wartime sexual slavery.