Pres. Moon Apologizes for Gov't Failure to Promptly Provide Face Masks

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in issued an apology over glitches in the government’s supply of face masks to the public.Chairing a Cabinet meeting held via video conference on Tuesday, Moon said he is deeply sorry for causing public inconvenience after the government failed to promptly and sufficiently provide masks amid the COVID-19 outbreak.He ordered the related ministries, including the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety, to work closely to address the issue at the earliest date possible.Saying the entire country is at war against the infectious disease, Moon called on government agencies to operate emergency situation systems around-the-clock.The president said the government plans to submit on Wednesday a supplementary budget bill to the National Assembly with plans to help the people tackle the virus outbreak. He also said the government will inject 30 trillion won in funds to combat the infectious disease.Moon also said South Korea is serving as an example in promptly isolating and treating COVID-19 patients with strengthened total inspections and epidemiological surveys which have been recognized by the world.He said testing large numbers of people at a quick pace and revealing test results transparently are the best steps to block the disease from spreading throughout communities at the present time.Tuesday’s meeting was held via video conference, allowing Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun, who is in Daegu, all ministers stationed in Sejong City and heads of the nation’s 15 cities and provinces, to take part.