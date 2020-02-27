Economy Consumer Prices Jump 1.1% in Feb.

South Korea's consumer prices saw growth of around one percent last month amid the COVID-19 outbreak.



Statistics Korea announced on Tuesday that the consumer price index stood at 105-point-80 in February, up one-point-one percent on-year.



The nation’s consumer prices had posted growth of under one percent for 12 straight months but then climbed one-and-a-half percent earlier in January.



Last month’s growth of one-point-one percent in consumer prices resulted after the consumer price index for services climbed only point-four percent due to the virus outbreak. That’s the smallest growth to be posted since December 1999.



Meanwhile, the prices of face masks, which had skyrocketed with the spread of COVID-19, fell slightly after the government increased supply by providing masks through public distributors.