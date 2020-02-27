S. Korean Airports to Conduct COVID-19 Screenings on Travelers Flying Directly to US

Photo : KBS News

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said all airports in South Korea have begun COVID-19 screenings on travelers taking direct flights to the United States.Pence, who’s heading the Trump administration's coronavirus task force, made the remarks during a White House briefing on Monday.Pence said the protocol will "ensure that anyone traveling on a direct flight to the United States of America receives multiple screenings at all airports in Italy and South Korea."Pence noted that South Korea began implementing the screening on all direct flights at all airports some three hours ago and Italy will have implemented the same thing within the next 12 hours or so.On travel advisories issued for South Korea and Italy, Pence said those advisories may expand, but Washington will allow the caseload in those countries to define that.Pence's remarks come after the U.S. raised on Saturday its travel advisory for Daegu City and the Lombard and Veneto regions in northern Italy to the highest Level 4, which means "Do Not Travel." The rest of South Korea and Italy remained under Level 3, which advises Americans to reconsider travel.