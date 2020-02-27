BTS' 'On' Debuts at Career-high No. 4 on Billboard Singles Chart

Photo : YONHAP News

K-pop sensation BTS has hit another milestone, landing a career-high spot on the Billboard Hot 100 Singles Chart.Billboard announced on Monday that “On,” the title song of the seven-member band’s new album, “Map of the Soul: 7,” debuted at No. 4 on the Hot 100 weekly chart dated March seven.BTS previously landed at No. 8 on the same chart with “Boy With Luv,” the title track off its previous album, “Map of the Soul: Persona.”With the latest feat, BTS has become the first South Korean act to have a top five hit on the Billboard Hot 100 and three songs make it within the top 10.Two other songs on their latest album, “My Time,” and “Filter,” landed at No. 84 and No. 87, respectively. A total of 11 songs by the group have been included on the chart.On Sunday, “Map of the Soul: 7,” which released on February 21, topped the Billboard 200, becoming the group's fourth No. 1 album in less than two years.