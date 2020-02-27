Domestic Overseas Koreans Launch Fundraising Campaigns for Virus-Stricken Daegu

Various groups of overseas Koreans have launched fundraising campaigns to help those battling COVID-19 in the South Korean city of Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province.



Korean associations in several German cities, including Hamburg, are planning to send the funds they collect to Daegu this month.



South Koreans in some 30 African and Middle Eastern countries are also said to be holding similar campaigns.



A Christian council and community medical association in Washington D.C., the U.S. capital, are also collecting money to send to North Gyeongsang Province along with face masks.



Groups in Vietnam plan to help offer medicine, food and living necessities to South Koreans who have been put in quarantine in the Southeast Asian country amid the coronavirus outbreak.