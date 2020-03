Photo : YONHAP News

The total number of confirmed novel coronavirus infections in South Korea has surpassed five-thousand.The central quarantine headquarters under the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) reported 374 additional cases of infection Tuesday afternoon, raising the total tally to five-thousand-186.Since the first reported case of the coronavirus in South Korea 43 days ago, a total of 31 people have died after contracting the disease, while 34 patients have been released from hospitals after testing negative and making full recoveries.Around 90 percent of confirmed cases in South Korea are concentrated in the southeastern city of Daegu and its surrounding areas.Among the COVID-19 cases in Daegu, some 66 percent are related to members of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, which has become a hotbed of infections in the current outbreak.