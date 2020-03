Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he had "no reaction" to North Korea's projectile launches this week, calling them "short-range missiles."North Korea fired two projectiles on Monday and the North's official Korean Central News Agency reported the next day that the country tested a super-large multiple rocket launcher. The South Korean military said the projectiles were presumed to be short-range ballistic missiles.Trump was asked about the launches by a reporter on Tuesday during his visit to the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda near Washington.Trump said that he has no reaction, calling them "short-term missiles" in an apparent bid to downplay the launches.Trump gave similar responses to the North's launches last year, taking the position that he would not respond to them unless they pose a serious threat to the U.S.