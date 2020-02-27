Trump: US Looking Closely at S. Korea, Italy, Japan for Possible Travel Restriction

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that his country is closely monitoring the coronavirus outbreak in South Korea, Italy and Japan to see whether more stringent travel restrictions are necessary to prevent a mass outbreak in the U.S.Trump made the remarks to reporters at the White House before departing for a roundtable briefing on COVID-19.Asked if he is considering cutting off travel to and from South Korea and Italy, Trump said the U.S. is watching the two countries very closely, as well as Japan, adding that Washington will make the right determination "at the right time."Trump indicated that Washington is currently focused on South Korea and Italy when asked if he was considering travel restrictions on other countries, saying they are the "hot spots right now."When asked if he would support the U.S. participating in the Olympics in Japan amid the virus outbreak, Trump reportedly said that it depends on Japan.