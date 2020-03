Photo : YONHAP News

More than 30 workers and residents in Seosan were injured on Wednesday following a massive explosion at a Lotte Chemical plant in the western coastal city.Fire officials said a fire broke out following the explosion at around 3 a.m. at the Lotte affiliate's plant in South Chungcheong Province.No deaths have been reported so far but 31 workers and local residents were reportedly injured in the explosion, with 26 receiving treatment at nearby hospitals.Local fire authorities mobilized some 240 firefighters and 38 vehicles and the fire was mostly put out by 5:12 a.m.Police and fire authorities suspect the explosion occurred in the plant's naphtha cracking center, which dissolves naphtha, a flammable hydrocarbon mixture, to produce various chemical products.