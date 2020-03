Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea reported four more fatalities related to the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the country's death toll to 32.All the latest deaths were reported in the virus-stricken southeastern city of Daegu, with all the victims in their 70s and 80s.According to health authorities, a 78-year-old person died at around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, shortly after being transported to a hospital. The patient reportedly had been waiting to be hospitalized after testing positive for the virus earlier in the day.Three additional coronavirus patients died on Tuesday at Kyungpook National University Hospital and Keimyung University Dongsan Medical Center.All the victims reportedly had underlying diseases such as hypertension, lung conditions or diabetes.