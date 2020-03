Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's foreign currency reserves posted a drop for the first time in six months in February.According to the Bank of Korea on Wednesday, the total value of the country's foreign exchange reserves came to 409-point-17 billion dollars as of the end of February, down 480 million dollars from a month earlier.This marks the first drop since August last year.The central bank explained that the strengthening of the U.S. dollar led to a dip in the dollar value of other foreign currencies held by the country.South Korea retained its position as the world's ninth-largest holder of foreign exchange reserves at the end of January, with China topping the list, followed by Japan and Switzerland.