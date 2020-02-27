Prime Minister Anticipates Changes in COVID-19 Cases in 2-3 Days

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun says he believes some changes might emerge in the next two or three days in terms of COVID-19 cases in the nation.Chairing a meeting of the central disaster and safety countermeasures headquarters in Daegu on Wednesday, Chung cited the fact that more than 500 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in a single day for nearly a week.In particular, Chung said the city of Daegu is currently in a very difficult state. He was quick to emphasize, however, that he’s confident this hardship can be overcome when looking at the endeavors exerted by the central and local governments, as well as the devotion of the medical staff and cooperation of the public.The prime minister said efforts to swiftly secure treatment centers that will care for patients with mild symptoms are gaining speed thanks to active cooperation among the private sector, colleges, military and central and local governments. He said at this rate, the lack of hospital beds and treatment facilities is expected to be resolved soon.Under a revised guideline aimed at providing care in accordance with the severity of a patient's condition, COVID-19 patients who have mild symptoms will be treated at centers provided by local governments, businesses, colleges or the military.