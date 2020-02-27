UAE Loads Fuel to Run S. Korean-built Nuclear Reactor

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korea Electric Power Corporation(KEPCO) said Wednesday that nuclear fuel loading at unit one of the Barakah nuclear power plant is now complete after it began half a month ago.KEPCO said this first of four reactors is all set for full operation by Nawah, a company jointly established by KEPCO and the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC).The South Korean electric utility firm also committed its full-fledged support for prospective operation of the other three nuclear reactors in the plant.The UAE is hailing the development saying the country has become the Arab World's first peaceful nuclear energy operating nation.Last month, the Middle East country approved the operation of the Number One reactor, anticipating the launch of its commercial operation in the near future.The Barakah project is being carried out by a consortium led by KEPCO, some 270 kilometers west of Abu Dhabi, and aims to build four advanced pressurized water reactors with an output of one-thousand-400 megawatts.KEPCO won the project in December 2009 and launched construction in July 2012.