Photo : YONHAP News

This past winter in South Korea was the warmest to be recorded in the state weather agency's 46-year history.The Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) said on Wednesday that the average temperature between December 2019 and February 2020 was three-point-one degrees Celsius, the highest ever to be recorded since 1973.The KMA cited weakened inflow of cold northwesterly winds from Siberia and higher-than-normal temperatures of the western Pacific Ocean that caused an inflow of warm southerly winds as major factors.Average rainfall was 168-point-one millimeters, the third-highest since 1973, but the past winter observed the lowest-ever amount of snowfall of only five-point-three centimeters of average fresh snow cover.