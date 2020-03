Photo : KBS News

Popular television dramas aired by the state-run Korea Broadcasting Station(KBS) are now available on YouTube.KBS Media announced on Wednesday that video on demand(VOD) service for some 70 series is on the "KBS Drama Classic" YouTube channel, the first such service provided by a domestic terrestrial broadcaster.The VOD service is accessible through YouTube's monthly subscription.The available series range from "The Land" from the late 1980s, "First Love" from the late 1990s, "Taejo Wang Geon" from the early 2000s, to the more recently aired "Descendants of the Sun" and "Fight for My Way."