Photo : YONHAP News

An additional death caused by the coronavirus infection was reported in South Korea's southeastern city of Daegu, raising the death toll to 33.The Daegu city government said on Wednesday that a 67-year-old patient receiving treatment at a negative pressure unit succumbed to the virus at around 1:50 a.m.The patient tested positive for the virus on February 26, after she began coughing and experienced chills.She was transferred to a hospital in the nearby county of Chilgok with respiratory problems.The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) said the direct cause of death is pneumonia from COVID-19 infection, adding the patient is not believed to have suffered from chronic illness.