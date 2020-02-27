Gov't Seeking to Send Officials to Assist S. Koreans Isolated in Vietnam

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government is seeking to send teams of officials to assist around 270 South Koreans under isolation in Vietnam amid rising concerns over the coronavirus outbreak.An official from the Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that Seoul plans to dispatch response teams as soon as possible.Seoul is in talks with Hanoi to obtain an exemption from the Vietnamese government's entry restrictions that require foreigners arriving from South Korea to be quarantined for 14 days.There are currently 276 South Korean nationals sequestered at military facilities, public health clinics and hotels in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang.The official said the response teams will initially push to transfer the South Koreans into self-quarantine before confirming whether any of them wish to be repatriated.There are also 830 South Koreans sequestered in China. South Korea's diplomatic missions in the country also plan to seek their release.