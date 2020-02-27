Ex-Pres. Park Calls for Conservative Alliance ahead of General Elections

Photo : YONHAP News

Former President Park Geun-hye, who has been serving jail time for corruption and other charges, has called for unity among the conservative bloc ahead of the general elections.In a letter read to the public by her lawyer on Wednesday, Park urged everyone waving the national flag Taegeukgi to join forces with the major opposition party to create a better country despite their differences. The ex-president said they should not be divided but united before history and the public.Noting that patriotism can get the country back on its feet, Park said she will also be with them.Diagnosing the country’s current situation as an “unprecedented crisis,” she argued the public is going through much pain. She said many citizens say the incumbent government is incapable, hypocritical and self-righteous, and makes their lives more difficult and less hopeful.Addressing the accusation that the conservatives’ move to form a political alliance ahead of the April 15 elections is driven by political interest, she defended the move as an “inevitable choice” that is necessary to judge the Moon Jae-in administration.Park said even though her political journey has been suspended by her impeachment and arrest, she has been mindful about the future of the country amid North Korea’s nuclear threat and worsening relations with traditional allies.In August 2018, an appellate court sentenced Park to 25 years in prison on several charges including bribery, extortion and abuse of power. Last November, the Supreme Court ordered a retrial of her case, saying the decision by lower courts to acquit her of some of the charges should be reconsidered.