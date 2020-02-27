DP, Minor Opposition Parties Slam Ex-Pres. Park over Prison Letter

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) and progressive minor opposition parties have criticized former President Park Geun-hye for sending a letter from prison calling for a conservative bloc alliance ahead of April's general elections.Je Youn-kyung, a spokeswoman for the DP’s election preparation committee, issued a statement on Wednesday that called Park’s letter a “declaration” that the main opposition United Future Party(UFP) is a party of her own and that she will actively intervene in the upcoming elections.The spokeswoman urged Park to instead focus on repenting for her wrongs and paying the price for her crimes, adding none of the South Korean public will be persuaded by her political instigation, attempting to reassemble "Taegeuki troops" or issue election guidelines.The spokesperson said that by posing as a victim of political schemes, Park is only denying the people’s decision to impeach her.Kim Jeong-hyeon, the spokesman of the Public Livelihood Party, suspected that Park’s prison message is a highly-calculated political maneuver to drum up support from her followers and influence the elections. Kim said Park' impeachment is an irreversible public judgment.Justice Party spokeswoman Oh Hyeon-joo said the former president's move shows that the UFP is no different from its predecessor, the Saenuri Party, which disassembled following her impeachment.Oh accused Park of seeking to take advantage of the national crisis caused by the COVID-19 outbreak and using it to rebuild her political position, calling the move shameless and anger-provoking.In a letter released by her lawyer earlier in the day, Park called on everyone waiving the national flag Taegeukgi to join forces with the main opposition party, despite differences, and create a better country.