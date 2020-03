Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's COVID-19 outbreak has claimed its 35th victim.Daegu's city government announced Wednesday afternoon that a 72-year-old man died while undergoing treatment at Keimyung University Dongsan Medical Center. He was admitted there after testing positive for the virus on February 24.The patient had been in a negative pressure room since showing signs of respiratory distress. He had also been suffering from pre-existing conditions, including high blood pressure and diabetes.The man was the third patient to die in Daegu on Wednesday.One of the other victims, a 67-year-old woman, died from pneumonia directly resulting from the virus, and was reportedly not suffering from pre-existing conditions.