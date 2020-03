Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Harry Harris has praised South Korea's ongoing response to the COVID-19 outbreak.Meeting with First Vice Foreign Minister Cho Se-young on Wednesday in Seoul, Harris said he was "very impressed" with the active and comprehensive measures South Korea has taken.He also said he believes the country is "leading in the global fight" against the virus.In reply, Cho explained Seoul's response to the outbreak and asked for Washington's continued faith in the country's capacity to contain the disease.Prior to this, U.S. President Donald Trump warned that Washington could, at an appropriate time, decide to impose travel restrictions on countries hit by COVID-19, including South Korea, Italy and Japan.