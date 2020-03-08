Overnight Search Fails to Find Missing Crew in Ship Fire Off Jeju

Photo : YONHAP News

An overnight search for survivors from a vessel that sank in waters off South Korea's southern island of Jeju in the early morning hours Wednesday has come up empty.A team composed of Coast Guard and Navy personnel conducted a nighttime search for six missing crew members of the 29-ton vessel Haeyangho from 7 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday.Despite an intensive search in poor weather conditions using aircraft and a large warship in the area where the vessel caught fire and sank, rescue personnel were unable to locate the missing crew.Authorities plan to continue the search during the day using patrol ships, civilian fishing boats, aircraft and, if weather permits, an underwater drone from the South Korean Navy submarine rescue ship Cheonghaejin.Two South Korean crew members of the Haeyangho, including the captain, were rescued by nearby fishing boats after quickly escaping the vessel after the fire. One South Korean and five Vietnamese crew members remain missing.