Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea reported more than 400 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the total of infections in the country to five-thousand-766.The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) said that as of 12 a.m. Thursday, a total of 438 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed since the previous day.Of the latest cases, 407 were reported in the virus-stricken city of Daegu and nearby North Gyeongsang Province.The number of COVID-19-related deaths currently stands at 35, while the number of people released from quarantine following a fully recovery reached 88.