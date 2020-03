Photo : YONHAP News

The death toll from South Korea's COVID-19 outbreak has climbed to 36.According to North Gyeongsang Province on Thursday, a 61-year-old man from the Daegu suburb of Gyeongsan died on Wednesday afternoon at a hospital in the nearby city of Gumi.The patient had been transported to the hospital on Sunday after showing signs of a stroke. A test for COVID-19 conducted when a CT scan indicated pneumonia came back positive on Tuesday.Health authorities said the man had been suffering from several pre-existing conditions, including high blood pressure and diabetes.So far, 10 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have died in North Gyeongsang Province. In the adjacent metropolitan district of Daegu, seven died on Tuesday and Wednesday alone.