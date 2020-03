Photo : YONHAP News

Teams of South Korean officials on Thursday departed for Vietnam to assist some 270 South Korean nationals quarantined in the Southeast Asian country amid concerns over the novel coronavirus.Before their departure, the officials said they plan to coordinate efforts with South Korean diplomatic missions in Vietnam to ensure that the travelers can soon be repatriated.Providing those in quarantine with necessities and releasing them from quarantine are also priorities.Two-hundred-76 South Korean nationals are currently quarantined at military facilities, public health clinics and hotels in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang.In China, there are about 850 South Koreans in quarantine.