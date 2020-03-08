'S. Korea to Become Leading Model for Response to Infectious Diseases'

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's top economic policymaker expected the country's proactive coronavirus quarantine measures, large-scale testing and transparent sharing of related information to become a leading model for the response to infectious diseases in the future.During a conference call with the International Monetary and Financial Committee(IMFC) on Wednesday, Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said that Seoul has prioritized early detection of suspected patients, thorough epidemiological studies and prompt treatment of confirmed patients.The minister also introduced the country's developments of a self-diagnosis mobile application and a map to inform the public where confirmed patients visited prior to testing positive, as well as its drive-thru testing system.Hong then stressed that it would be inappropriate to compare South Korea's higher number of COVID-19 infections to that of other countries without considering its testing capabilities and efforts for early detection.There have so far been more than five-thousand-700 confirmed cases in South Korea, with some 15-thousand suspected patients tested on a daily basis.