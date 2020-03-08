Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

International

'S. Korea to Become Leading Model for Response to Infectious Diseases'

Write: 2020-03-05 11:35:01Update: 2020-03-05 11:57:29

'S. Korea to Become Leading Model for Response to Infectious Diseases'

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's top economic policymaker expected the country's proactive coronavirus quarantine measures, large-scale testing and transparent sharing of related information to become a leading model for the response to infectious diseases in the future.

During a conference call with the International Monetary and Financial Committee(IMFC) on Wednesday, Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said that Seoul has prioritized early detection of suspected patients, thorough epidemiological studies and prompt treatment of confirmed patients.

The minister also introduced the country's developments of a self-diagnosis mobile application and a map to inform the public where confirmed patients visited prior to testing positive, as well as its drive-thru testing system.

Hong then stressed that it would be inappropriate to compare South Korea's higher number of COVID-19 infections to that of other countries without considering its testing capabilities and efforts for early detection.

There have so far been more than five-thousand-700 confirmed cases in South Korea, with some 15-thousand suspected patients tested on a daily basis.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >