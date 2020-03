Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government on Thursday designated the city of Gyeongsan in North Gyeongsang Province a "special management zone" amid a rising number of new coronavirus infections in the region.At a daily press briefing, Vice Health Minister Kim Gang-lip said the decision was made during a meeting led by Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun earlier in the day.The vice minister said that Gyeongsan accounted for 73 percent of new COVID-19 cases in North Gyeongsang Province on Tuesday.Gyeongsan is the third region to be designated a special zone after the city of Daegu and the provincial county of Cheongdo were added to the list last month.Gyeongsan, located near Daegu, has reported an increasing number of COVID-19 patients from a nursing home in the city.