S. Korea Considering Delay of Troop Rotation in South Sudan Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's military is considering delaying the rotational deployment of a new contingent of troops to South Sudan amid the new coronavirus epidemic.At a press briefing on Thursday, Defense Ministry spokesperson Choi Hyun-soo said postponing the March rotation of the Eleventh and 12th batch of the Hanbit Unit is being reviewed in the wake of the outbreak.Since 2013, the Hanbit Unit has been carrying out United Nations peacekeeping operations in the war-torn nation.Although South Sudan hasn't enforced an entry ban on foreigners from South Korea, the African country, being ill-equipped to respond to such an epidemic, may decide to do so if an infection is reported within its borders.Similar decisions may be considered for the Akh Unit in the United Arab Emirates(UAE) ahead of a June rotation and the Dongmyeong Unit in Lebanon ahead of a rotation in August.